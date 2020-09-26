FAYETTEVILLE — Treylon Burks provided the offensive highlight of the day for Arkansas when he hauled in a pass and took it the distance for his first career touchdown Saturday night.

One of the Razorbacks’ few bright spots in a 37-10 loss to No. 4 Georgia, the sophomore posted career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (102). He also picked up three yards on a jet sweep, giving him 105 total yards of offense.

“He can win contested catches and he’s a special player, special kid, special person, special player,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “We have to continue to run him a little bit more and get the ball to him more.”

Almost half of Burks’ yards came on his first reception of 2020.

Lined up in the slot, he ran a corner route and got behind the Georgia defenders. Feleipe Franks rolled to his left and hit Burks around the 20-yard line. At that point, it was a foot race between him and preseason All-SEC safety Richard LeCounte.

Burks had about a step on him, though, and beat him to the end zone to give Arkansas an early 7-0 lead. It was a 49-yard play, making it the Razorbacks’ longest touchdown pass against an SEC team since Austin Allen hit Jordan Jones for a 59-yard score against Missouri in the 2017 finale.