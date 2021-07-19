Trio of Hogs land on Bednarik, Maxwell watch lists

Watch list season arrived Monday morning and a trio of Razorbacks landed on the first two to be released.

Safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan were among the 90 players on the Bednarik Award watch list, while wide receiver Treylon Burks landed on the 80-man watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Those awards are presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player and best overall player, respectively, in college football.

A year after not having a single player on it, Arkansas is one of 11 schools with multiple players on the Bednarik watch list, joining the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and a few others.

That is also equal to the Razorbacks’ total over the last four years combined and it is the first time in a decade that they’ve had more than one. (The 2011 watch list featured Jake Bequette and Jerry Franklin.)

The defensive duo is coming off a season in which they were each among the best players at their position in the SEC.

Despite missing time with an injury, Morgan finished third in the country with 111 tackles and was named a second-team All-American by the AFCA while also earning All-SEC accolades. Catalon also missed time because of questionable targeting ejections, but still racked up 99 tackles and three interceptions to earn first-team All-SEC honors from the AP and Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA.

It is the second straight year an Arkansas player has landed on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, as running back Rakeem Boyd was on the 2020 watch list.

Burks is coming off one of the most dominant seasons by a receiver in UA history. In just nine games, all against SEC competition, he caught 51 passes fro 820 yards and seven touchdowns. That earned him second-team All-SEC accolades.

The winner of both awards will be announced Dec. 9, 2021, during ESPN’s annual awards show.