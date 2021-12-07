Trio of Hogs land on coaches' All-SEC teams

Three Arkansas players landed on the All-SEC teams as voted on by the coaches, the league announced Tuesday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Montaric Brown were first-team selections, while linebacker Bumper Pool earned a second-team nod.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have had multiple first-team selections by the SEC coaches since 2015, when tight end Hunter Henry and offensive guard Sebastian Tretola were recognized. A full decade has passed since they had one on both sides of the ball in the same year.

Arkansas hadn’t had a first-team All-SEC cornerback since 2006, when Chris Houston landed on the AP’s first unit, or a first-team All-SEC wide receiver since Cobi Hamilton in 2012. This is the second straight year Pool has been a second-team selection by the coaches.

Burks has been dominant for Arkansas this season, hauling in 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns to become just the fourth 1,000-yard receiver in UA history. His 16.7 yards per reception is second among SEC wide receivers with at least 25 receptions this season, as are his 11 touchdown catches.

Brown is tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions this year, which are the most by an Arkansas player since safety Tramain Thomas had five in 2011. The last UA cornerback with five interceptions in a season was Jerell Norton in 2007.

Despite starting only one game, Pool leads the Razorbacks in tackles with 120, which is also second in the SEC and tied for 10th nationally. He has 7.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups, as well.