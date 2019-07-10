Three seniors will represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days next week in Hoover, Ala.

Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, linebacker De’Jon Harris and running back Devwah Whaley were announced as the Razorbacks’ official attendees for the annual event Wednesday morning.

All three players were heralded recruits coming out of high school, with all three receiving offers from Alabama and several other Power Five programs, and have had varying levels of success at Arkansas.

The most successful of the trio has been Harris, despite being the lowest rated as a 5.6 three-star. He is a two-time second-team All-SEC selection by the AP after racking up 233 tackles over the last two seasons.

Agim has put up solid numbers for the Razorbacks, combining for 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during his first three years in Fayetteville. Last season was by far his best as he posted 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries.

On the other side of the ball, Whaley has rushed for 1,529 yards and 12 touchdowns on 319 carries, while also catching 22 passes for 282 yards and one score throughout his career. Injuries limited him to only seven games last season, when he ran for a career-low 368 yards.

They will join head coach Chad Morris at SEC Media Days next Wednesday, taking part in that day’s morning session alongside Alabama.