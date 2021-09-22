Arkansas had a short list of visitors this weekend for its 45-10 win over Georgia Southern, and among them was 2024 defensive back target Jordan “Bam Bam” Bride.

Bride picked up his first Power Five offer from the Razorbacks earlier this spring and, though it wasn’t a true unofficial visit, he was finally able to make his way to Razorback Stadium.

“I plan on coming to another game to see the football facility and campus,” Bride said. “I actually was in the suites until the fourth quarter, and the Arkansas fanbase made me feel at home.”

In addition to Arkansas, Bride currently holds offers from California, FIU, Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern. The Southern offer is especially interesting considering his brother, Tyler, was in the starting lineup in place of Eagles’ star corner Derrick Canteen in their matchup with the Razorbacks.