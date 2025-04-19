Troy transfer pass-rusher signs with Arkansas

Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more updates on the Hogs' offseason.

During his three-year collegiate career, Lee has amassed 53 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He will be a senior during the 2025 season.

Lee's most productive game came against Southern Miss on Nov. 30, when he totaled seven tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound native of Florida, Lee racked up 31 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Trojans in 2024. He also notched a forced fumble and a defended pass.

2024 (Junior): Started 10 games and played in all 12 … Finished season with 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a pass break up … Led Troy with his five sacks and ranked second on the team with his tackle for loss total … Season-best seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, in the finale against Southern Miss (two of which were sacks) … Added a sack and five tackles the week prior at Louisiana … Recorded a TFL in 8-of-12 games … Forced a fumble at Arkansas State … Troy’s second-best defender per Pro Football Focus and top pass rusher along the front seven … Finished second on the team with 20 pressures and credited with just five missed tackles … Forced a negative play on the only pass he was targeted against

2023 (Sophomore): One of Troy’s leaders on defense before suffering a season-ending injury in the Trojans’ victory at Texas State in the eighth game of the season … Despite missing the final six games of the year, ranked as Troy’s 10th-best defender, third among returning players, according to Pro Football Focus … Credited with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks … Matched a season-high with four tackles against Army and Stephen F. Austin … Recorded a sack in Troy’s shutout at Army and had a half-sack in the Trojans’ victory over Western Kentucky … Added a TFL against Arkansas State and a half TFL against James Madison … Had a tackle for loss in four-of-five games before the injury at Texas State

2022 (RS-Freshman): Played in all 14 games as a reserve on the defensive front … Finished the year with seven tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry … Made three tackles and recorded a sack in Troy's win against Marshall … Played the third-most special team snaps on the team, with 174 … Troy's second-highest rated player on special teams (min. 25 snaps) per Pro Football Focus

2021 (Freshman): Did not see game action … Redshirted

High School: Finished his career at First Coast High School with 286 tackles (240 solo), 57 sacks, four blocked punts, two blocked field goals and five touchdowns … Earned first team all-conference honors as a senior and second team honors his junior season … Helped lead the Buccaneers to the second round of the Florida 7A Playoffs … Rated as the No. 88 weakside defensive end in the country and as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports Composite … Three-star by Rivals and ESPN … Selected to play in the Georgia vs. Florida All-Star Game … Also played basketball for the Buccaneers

Personal: Full name is Phillip Jacquan Lee … Born Jan. 24, 2002, in Jacksonville, Fla. … Son of Cytrice King and Phillip Lee ... Majoring in interdisciplinary studies