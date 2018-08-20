For the first time ever, college football coaches have the ability to put players in up to four games and maintain their redshirt status. The rule applies to all players, regardless of classification, but it will have a tremendous effect on how true freshmen are handled.

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said it would require some strategy because some players may be ready early on, while others may need some more work before potentially being ready by the end of the year.

Here’s a look at the Razorbacks’ 15 true freshmen on scholarship and how HawgBeat views their status after fall camp…

Courtre Alexander