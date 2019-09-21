UPDATE (5:55 p.m. CT): Arkansas will be without a couple other starters, too, as left tackle Colton Jackson and cornerback Montaric Brown are not dressed out. Myron Cunningham and LaDarrius Bishop are expected to start in their place.

Jackson has been dealing with a foot injury and wasn't spotted during either of the viewing periods of practice open to the media this week. Brown missed the final quarter of the Colorado State game with a muscle strain, but had been practicing.

On a more positive note, wide receiver Koilan Jackson is dressed out and going through warmups. He wasn't seen at either practice viewing period, either.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be without one of its starting wide receivers Saturday night.

Coming off his best game yet, true freshman Treylon Burks will miss the Razorbacks’ game against San Jose State with a concussion, a UA spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat.

In just his third collegiate game, the former four-star prospect out of Warren, Ark., hauled in four passes for a team-high 92 yards in Arkansas’ 55-34 win over Colorado State.

That performance gave Burks nine receptions and 172 yards through three games, which ranks third and second on the team, respectively.

His absence likely means more playing time for former walk-on Tyson Morris, who is listed as the backup slot - or 5-man - receiver on the Razorbacks’ depth chart. De’Vion Warren, who is listed as the backup 2-man behind Mike Woods, is another option for the slot, as he played the position last season and in fall camp. Walk-on true freshman Karch Gardiner is also expected to see some action.

Burks has been Arkansas’ primary punt returner, as well, averaging 7.4 yards on seven returns. Although cornerback Montaric Brown and safety Jalen Catalon are listed behind him on the depth cart, HawgBeat is told Warren - the primary kickoff returner - will also handle punt return duties.

Kickoff against San Jose State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.