Arguably the most notable part of the release was the fact that the game against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus. The game in North Little Rock is normally not available for streaming, so this is a much-welcomed development for Razorback fans.

Head coach Eric Musselman's Hoop Hogs will play on the ESPN family of networks 16 times and it will be on the SEC Network eight times. The Razorbacks will also play on CBS for a game at Kentucky on March 2.

The tipoff times and TV designations for the 2023-24 Arkansas basketball schedule were released Thursday and the schedule was finalized with an Oct. 20 exhibition added.

Highlighting the non-conference slate is a matchup with Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and it will be broadcast on ESPN. The Razorbacks are 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight in 2022 when Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69. Arkansas' last win against Duke was a 76-72 victory in the 1994 national championship.

The Hogs will also compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. The field features North Carolina, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, Villanova, Stanford and Northern Iowa. All of those games will be on one of the main ESPN channels.

The first five games of the season will be streaming only on the SEC Network Plus and then the matchup with Stanford to start the Battle 4 Atlantis will be on ESPNU.

Arkansas also finalized its first exhibition game date and opponent. The Razorbacks will host UT Tyler on Friday, Nov. 20. The game time has not been announced.

Here's the full 2023-24 Arkansas men's basketball schedule with known tipoff times and TV designations.

Arkansas 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule (times central)

Oct. 4 Red-White Showcase (Barnhill Arena) - 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 UT Tyler (Exhibition) - TBA

Oct. 28 Purdue (Charity Exhibition) - 3 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 6 Alcorn State - 7 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb - 7 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 13 Old Dominion - 7 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro - 7 p.m. on SECN+

Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas) - 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas) 1:30 or 6:30 p.m. on ESPN or EPSNU

Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas) - TBD on ESPN/2/U

Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge) - 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 4 Furman - 7 p.m. on SECN+

Dec. 9 vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.) - TBD on ESPN/2/U

Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock) - 5 p.m. on SECN+

Dec. 21 Abilene Christian - 6 p.m. on SECN

Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington - 6 p.m. on SECN

Jan. 6 Auburn * - TBD on ESPN2

Jan. 10 at Georgia * - 8 p.m. on ESPN2/U

Jan. 13 at Florida * - 4 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 16 Texas A&M * - 8 p.m. on SECN

Jan. 20 South Carolina * - 12 p.m. on SECN

Jan. 24 at Ole Miss * - 8 p.m. on ESPN2/U

Jan. 27 Kentucky * - 5 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 31 at Missouri * - 7:30 p.m. on SECN

Feb. 3 at LSU * - 11:30 a.m. on ESPN/2

Feb. 10 Georgia * - 5 p.m. on SECN

Feb. 14 Tennessee * - 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Feb. 17 at Mississippi State * - 1 p.m. on ESPN/2

Feb. 20 at Texas A&M * - 6 p.m. on ESPN

Feb. 24 Missouri * - 11 a.m. on ESPN/2

Feb. 27 Vanderbilt * - 8 p.m. on SECN

Mar. 2 at Kentucky * - 12:30 p.m. on CBS

Mar. 6 LSU * - 6 p.m. on SECN

Mar. 9 at Alabama * - 11 a.m. on ESPN

Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 21-24 NCAA Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds

Mar. 28-31 NCAA Tournament Regionals

April 6 & 8 NCAA Final Four (Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium)