FAYETTEVILLE — While it was easy to be enamored by Arkansas’ passing attack Saturday, it was almost just as effective on the ground.

Led by junior Rakeem Boyd, the Razorbacks racked up 215 rushing yards and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt in their 55-34 win over Colorado State.

Arkansas has exceeded those totals just twice before under second-year head coach Chad Morris. The biggest reason for its success running the ball, though, was the offense’s success through the air under new starting quarterback Nick Starkel.

Before Starkel’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Cheyenne O’Grady and the ensuing kneel down, the Razorbacks had 243 passing yards and 216 rushing yards on the exact same amount of plays, making it the most balanced performance by Arkansas’ offense during Morris’ tenure.

“When you’re able to throw the football and throw it effective, it backs people off,” Morris said. “It allows your run game to open up. I thought there for probably a majority of the game, we were pretty balanced in our yardage.”