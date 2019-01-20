The Razorbacks offered two Highland Park seniors preferred walk-on offers after their state championship run and both took their official visits this weekend. Wide receiver Finn Corwin and cornerback Hudson Clark didn't really consider walking on any Division-I team until they were offered by Arkansas and now they both have a few options. CLARK: “My two options are Arkansas and SMU for playing football, Texas if I don't play but I think I’m definitely going to play. I’m still planning a date for my SMU visit.” CORWIN: “I know I definitely want to play. I’m going to SMU next week and OU Feb. 2. But Coach Morris is doing something special here so if I can be a part of that, that would be great.”

The Dallas athletes got to spend time with both their quarterbacks of the past and present in current Razorback John Stephen Jones and Highland Park junior, Chad Morris's son Chandler. Chandler Morris spends many weekends on the Hill with his family and definitely wasn't going to skip this weekend with his teammates in Arkansas. CORWIN: “My visit was great, everyone’s been really nice, you couldn’t ask for better people to be around. I got to see John Stephen again so that was great, we were really close in high school.” Clark and Corwin spent the weekend with five other official visitors, Pulaski Academy's Hudson Henry and John David White, Warren's Treylon Burks and Marcus Miller, and Ricky Stromberg from Oklahoma. CLARK: “They took us around all the facilities, everything was nice, they treated us like we were kings. It was a great experience to be able to be around the students and the team and coaches. Bumper Pool kept us out of trouble. Our dads went to college together so meeting him was fun.” Both athletes want to make their decisions by National Signing Day after taking the rest of their visits. Corwin went for a little over 1500 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns while Clark had 10 interceptions and a whopping 95 tackles.