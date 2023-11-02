Two Hogs named preseason All-SEC by coaches
Arkansas' Trevon Brazile and Davonte Davis were named preseason All-SEC by the coaches Tuesday.
Brazile was one of eight players selected to the first team, making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s 7-man preseason All-SEC first team.
Joining Brazile is Davis, who was one of eight members on the second team. He was also a unanimous selection, as he was picked to the SEC media's 5-man preseason All-SEC second team.
No other Razorback was voted to the All-SEC preseason first or second teams by the coaches.
Razorback fans will get a glimpse of Brazile, Davis and the rest of the Hoop Hogs this Saturday, as Arkansas is set to face Alcorn State on Monday to open the season. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on SECN+.
Below are the full coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams:
SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
Johni Broome, Auburn
Riley Kugel, Florida
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC
Grant Nelson, Alabama
Mark Sears, Alabama
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Justin Edwards, Kentucky
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M
Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt