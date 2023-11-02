Arkansas' Trevon Brazile and Davonte Davis were named preseason All-SEC by the coaches Tuesday.

Brazile was one of eight players selected to the first team, making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s 7-man preseason All-SEC first team.

Joining Brazile is Davis, who was one of eight members on the second team. He was also a unanimous selection, as he was picked to the SEC media's 5-man preseason All-SEC second team.

No other Razorback was voted to the All-SEC preseason first or second teams by the coaches.

Razorback fans will get a glimpse of Brazile, Davis and the rest of the Hoop Hogs this Saturday, as Arkansas is set to face Alcorn State on Monday to open the season. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on SECN+.

Below are the full coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams:

SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Riley Kugel, Florida

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Mark Sears, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt