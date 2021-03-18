HawgBeat - Two Yahoo experts pick the Razorbacks to make the final

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart.

Rivals' national partners at Rivals put in their picks ahead of the NCAA tournament tipoff on Thursday afternoon and four experts chose the Razorbacks to advance to the final four. Krysten Peek and Pete Thamel both have Arkansas in the tournament final, but have them losing to Gonzaga. See the experts' full picks on Yahoo Krysten Peek's Bracket: Gonzaga over Arkansas

Which upset do you feel most confident in? Michigan State making it out of the first two rounds. Tom Izzo is the king of March. Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in? Oklahoma State. They could easily lose to Liberty on Friday and be out of the tournament. But we all want to see that Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Suggs matchup. What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make? Oklahoma is a sneaky sleeper team that could knock out Gonzaga in the second round. In the end, I just couldn't sabotage my bracket like that. Pete Thamel's Bracket: Gonzaga over Arkansas

Which upset do you feel most confident in? Rutgers over Clemson. It won’t be pretty, but this will show how much better the Big Ten has been this year than the ACC. Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in? Arkansas, only because they looked a bit sluggish in the SEC tournament. What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make? I really like Liberty this year. I just didn’t like them against Oklahoma State.