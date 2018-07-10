A new addition to the Permian High School offense and defense, 3-star athlete and Arkansas target Peyton Powell is a wanted man by schools across the country and he's getting closer and closer to making his big college decision.

"My recruitment is going really well," Powell said. "I'm planning on committing at the beginning of the season or a few weeks into it. I want to commit early so I can focus on my senior season and doing the best I can do."

Powell plays both quarterback and cornerback at a very high level and is ranked as the 55th best player in the state of Texas. He says he now stands at about 6-foot-3 and wants to add 10 pounds over the summer to make him more ready to take hits, and deliver them, at the next level. After his recruitment took off in the spring, Powell cut a list of his top 10 schools which included Arkansas, Virginia, Ohio State, TCU, Baylor and more.

"I took two official visits this summer, to Virginia and Ohio State, and Ohio State really stood out to me because I've never been in an environment like that," Powell said. "My relationship with the Ohio State coaches is good, they talk to me every day. They're looking at me to play corner or wide receiver."

Powell played receiver his freshman year but the Hogs' need for him is on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith offered Powell and has since invited him to the end of summer cookout and they're working on setting an official visit date.