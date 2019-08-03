FAYETTEVILLE — The offensive line has been a weakness for Arkansas the past few seasons and a new recurring issue emerged last year.

On numerous occasions throughout the 2018 season, starting center Ty Clary struggled with shotgun snaps to the quarterback. He’d roll them, fire them wide or clear over their heads - even with 6-foot-7 Cole Kelley in the backfield.

So it’s no secret what the rising junior from Fayetteville has focused on this offseason.

“My snaps have been the huge thing of my offseason,” Clary said at Arkansas’ annual media day Saturday afternoon. “Just making sure that every snap I take is a great snap and there’s no more bad snaps.”