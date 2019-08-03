Ty Clary focuses on snaps, leading the o-line
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
FAYETTEVILLE — The offensive line has been a weakness for Arkansas the past few seasons and a new recurring issue emerged last year.
On numerous occasions throughout the 2018 season, starting center Ty Clary struggled with shotgun snaps to the quarterback. He’d roll them, fire them wide or clear over their heads - even with 6-foot-7 Cole Kelley in the backfield.
So it’s no secret what the rising junior from Fayetteville has focused on this offseason.
“My snaps have been the huge thing of my offseason,” Clary said at Arkansas’ annual media day Saturday afternoon. “Just making sure that every snap I take is a great snap and there’s no more bad snaps.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news