In a twist of fate, Ty Storey could hammer in the final nail in the coffin for Chad Morris.

The former Arkansas quarterback returns to Fayetteville as Western Kentucky’s starter Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against his old team.

Although he wasn’t asked to leave, Storey saw the writing on the wall when Morris openly admitted the Razorbacks were pursuing graduate transfers. Just five days after he announced he was transferring, Arkansas landed Ben Hicks from SMU.

“Ty and I met with his family and we did not want Ty to leave,” Morris said. “But Ty wanted to go to a place…and have an opportunity to be the starter and was going to look around and see what was best for him moving forward.”

It required a season-ending foot injury to Steven Duncan in the third game of the season, but Storey eventually won the Hilltoppers’ starting job and has steadily improved.

After completing just 57.2 percent of his passes for 6.3 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions at Arkansas last season, he’s completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Western Kentucky.

Despite the familiarity, defense coordinator John Chavis said he doesn’t think there’s an advantage for his defense or Storey in terms of one knowing the other better than a typical matchup.

“I have tremendous respect for him,” Chavis said. “He was a part of what we tried to get done last year and it took a lot of courage and he brought that to the field every time he went out there.”

The most impressive stat for Storey, however, is that he has gone 4-2 as the Hilltoppers’ starter and has them on the brink of bowl eligibility at 5-4 just a year after they went 3-9. He was winless in nine starts for the Razorbacks.

“Ty’s a gritty competitor,” offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “He loves to win and hates to lose. I would expect nothing else but for him to come in here and give us his best shot.”

This is a game his former Arkansas teammates have known was coming since Storey - a former four-star recruit out of Charleston, Ark. - announced his transfer destination in late February.

Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, who played with him for three years, said he spoke with Storey shortly after his commitment and the Nov. 9 matchup was a topic of conversation.

“I saw him in the Jones Center,” Agim said. “I basically just told him, ‘Man, go ball out, be great. I hope y’all win every game and I hope you throw for 10,000 yards against every team but us.’”

The only scholarship quarterback left on the team who played with Storey last year is John Stephen Jones, who is set to make his first career start this weekend. The redshirt freshman said the two talked recently after he came off the bench at Alabama.

“He shot me a text after Alabama and told me congratulations on my first career touchdown pass,” Jones said. “Me and Ty are really good friends and it is going to be fun to see him on Saturday.”

This is not the first time a former Arkansas player has faced the Razorbacks with his new team. Here is a look back at a few others across all three major sports…

(NOTE: This list is not comprehensive. If you know of other cases, please don’t hesitate to share them on The Trough.)