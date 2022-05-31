Tygart appears '100%' after early exit in Hoover

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Brady Tygart is not expected to be limited this weekend as Arkansas opens up play in the NCAA Tournament.

The freshman left his last appearance at the SEC Tournament after facing just four batters, but it was quickly reported by the SEC Network that it wasn’t for an arm injury, but rather he wasn’t feeling well. In fact, his mother told the network that he was feeling “dizzy and faint.”

Speaking to the media three days later, after the Razorbacks were selected to play in the Stillwater Regional, head coach Dave Van Horn said he didn’t appear to have any lingering effects.

Tygart threw in a bullpen session Sunday after pitching coach Matt Hobbs came back with positive reviews, so Van Horn said he think “he’s 100 percent.”

“He told me later, I said, 'What happened?' And he just said, 'I think I might have gotten dehydrated,’” Van Horn said. “I said, 'You got to learn from that because we're playing in the heat. You can't just start drinking water in the morning. You got to take care of that in advance.' It's something that we'll be discussing with our team again today and tomorrow and really keeping an eye on.”

Despite being just a freshman, Tygart has been a critical piece of Arkansas’ pitching staff, evolving into the closer. The right-hander has a 2.62 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 17 walks in 34 1/3 innings. He also has eight saves in 20 appearances.

The Hernando, Miss., native was a top-75 recruit coming out of Lewisburg High, according to Perfect Game, and has used a high spin rate curveball and fastball in the mid-90s to limit opponents to a .197 batting average.