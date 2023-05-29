The Arkansas baseball team is set to host an NCAA Tournament regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville for the fifth time in six postseasons.

Arkansas earned the No. 3 national seed and will host 2-seed TCU, 3-seed Arizona and 4-seed Santa Clara.

Game times have been set for Friday already, as the Razorbacks will take on Santa Clara at 2 p.m. CT and that game will be streamed on ESPN+. TCU and Arizona will face off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Tickets for the regional will be at a premium, and the UA announced details on ticket sales Monday shortly after the field was announced. Below is the release from Arkansas Athletics…



For those who requested NCAA Regional tickets in advance

Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who requested tickets in advance will receive an email on Monday about their ticket fulfillment. No action is needed at this time.

Hog Pen General Public Tickets

All-session Hog Pen general admission tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. CT. Click here on Tuesday to purchase.

University of Arkansas Students

University of Arkansas students can purchase general admission Hog Pen tickets on a game-by-game basis. Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 of the regional will go on sale online Wednesday at 9 a.m. Tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 will be available for purchase on Saturday at 9 a.m. Log in to your account by clicking here to see the offer available on Wednesday, order by phone by calling 479-575-5151.

Single Session Tickets

It’s unlikely that single session tickets will be available. If available, single-session tickets will be sold at Gate A beginning 90 minutes prior to first pitch of each game. Single-session tickets are based on availability and are not guaranteed for each or any game.