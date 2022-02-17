UA soccer coach Hale receives raise, extension

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- In the midst of unprecedented success by its soccer program, Arkansas has locked in Colby Hale for at least three more years.

The Razorbacks' head coach will be paid $265,000 annually through the 2024 season, according to a copy of his contract obtained by HawgBeat via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Additionally, Hale can trigger an automatic one-year extension and $25,000 raise with Arkansas' next two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. That could potentially increase his salary to $315,000.

Under his old contract with the UA, Hale had an annual salary of $190,000. That deal was set to expire following the 2023 season, as he had previously triggered a pair of one-year extensions, according to WholeHogSports.

The Razorbacks are fresh off their first Elite Eight run in school history, finishing the 2021 season with a 19-4-1 record. They have won three straight regular-season SEC titles and advanced to the SEC Tournament finals each of the last six seasons.

After failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in any of its first 26 seasons, Arkansas has made the postseason eight times in Hale's 10 seasons at the helm.

A two-time SEC Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2019 and 2020, Hale has a 130-69-19 overall record with the Razorbacks. He's coached 18 all-region and 25 All-SEC selections over that span, as well as five All-Americans.