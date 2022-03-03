UCF hosts 15-offer 2024 CB Jaylen Heyward with more visits set
The yellow caution tape around Jaylen Heyward’s island was removed during the 2021 season with the corner finishing construction. Taking on 5A Florida offenses, the 2024 corner was all over the fie...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news