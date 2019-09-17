News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 08:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Understanding the mystique and recruitment of Rivals250 OT Garrett Hayes

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ATHENS, Texas -- There are few prospects like Garrett Hayes, a bully lining up at offensive tackle with 32 offers from "wherever you could think of" and a Twitter account that hasn't been active si...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}