FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its first open scrimmage of the spring in front of a handful of fans inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning.

Led by fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs began with some warmups and individual drills before transitioning into a 152-play scrimmage that featured the first, second and third team offenses and defenses battling it out in full pads.

"I thought it was pretty good just overall," quarterback Malachi Singleton said. "I thought the O-line did a really good job today. I don’t think there were too many sacks. I think the receivers got off the ball really good and the running backs ran the ball really good. I know there’s some things we’ve got to correct in the quarterback room, but I know I feel like every quarterback that went in today had a really good day."

With mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s, the conditions were pretty great for the Razorbacks. Media members joined forces to provide very unofficial stats for the scrimmage. Not all players who recorded stats are listed.

