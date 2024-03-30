Advertisement
Unofficial stats, big plays from Arkansas football's Saturday scrimmage

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its first open scrimmage of the spring in front of a handful of fans inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning.

Led by fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs began with some warmups and individual drills before transitioning into a 152-play scrimmage that featured the first, second and third team offenses and defenses battling it out in full pads.

"I thought it was pretty good just overall," quarterback Malachi Singleton said. "I thought the O-line did a really good job today. I don’t think there were too many sacks. I think the receivers got off the ball really good and the running backs ran the ball really good. I know there’s some things we’ve got to correct in the quarterback room, but I know I feel like every quarterback that went in today had a really good day."

With mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s, the conditions were pretty great for the Razorbacks. Media members joined forces to provide very unofficial stats for the scrimmage. Not all players who recorded stats are listed.

Visit The Trough premium message board for full takeaways, latest notes, intel and more form Arkansas football spring practice.

BIG plays

- Taylen Green threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hasz.

- Green threw a 26-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna, plus a 33-yard touchdown to Sategna.

- Ja'Quinden Jackson shed a tackle on his way to a 10-yard touchdown run.

- Malachi Singleton had a 26-yard scramble.

- Anton Juncaj sacked Singleton.

- Braylen Russell had a 27-yard run.

- Cam Ball sacked Green for a 5-yard loss.

- Isaiah Augustave had a 19-yard run.

- Malachi Singleton completed a 22-yard pass to Var'keyes Gumms.

- Green threw a 30-yard pass to Tyrone Broden.

- Jacolby Criswell completed a 23-yard pass to CJ Brown.

- Hudson Clark intercepted Green on the final drive of the scrimmage.

Quarterbacks
Name Completions/Attempts Passing Yards TD/INT Carries Rushing Yards

Taylen Green

10/23

156

2/1

6

30

Malachi Singleton

11/15

96

0/0

8

18

Jacolby Criswell

8/15

57

0/0

2

-1

KJ Jackson

8/11

70

0/0

5

-4
Running Backs
Name Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TD Receptions Receiving Yards

Rashod Dubinion

15

64

0

0

0

Ja'Quinden Jackson

9

41

1

1

3

Braylen Russell

7

40

1

4

28

Dominique Johnson

4

26

1

0

0

Isaiah Augustave

10

26

0

3

13
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Name Receptions Receiving Yards TD

Tyrone Broden

2

34

0

Isaiah Sategna

5

83

1

Luke Hasz

2

40

1

Isaac TeSlaa

1

7

0

CJ Brown

4

38

0

Jordan Anthony

3

23

0

Var'keyes Gumms

4

45

0

Dazmin James

2

13

0
Defensive Stats
Name Stats

Anton Juncaj

4 tackles, 2 TFL

Cam Ball

7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Landon Jackson

2 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

TJ Metcalf

7 tackles

Miguel Mitchell

6 tackles, 1 TFL

Brad Spence

6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hurry

Nico Davillier

5 tackles

RJ Johnson

5 tackles

Jaylon Braxton

2 tackles, 2 PBUs

Hudson Clark

3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 INT

Jaheim Singletary

4 tackles, 1 PBU

Jayden Johnson

3 tackles

Doneiko Slaughter

4 tackles

Jaden Allen

3 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Selman Bridges

3 tackles

Keivie Rose

3 tackles, QB hurry

Quincy Rhodes

1 tackle, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

Kaleb James

2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Carson Dean

7 tackles

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

