Unofficial stats, big plays from Arkansas football's Saturday scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its first open scrimmage of the spring in front of a handful of fans inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning.
Led by fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs began with some warmups and individual drills before transitioning into a 152-play scrimmage that featured the first, second and third team offenses and defenses battling it out in full pads.
"I thought it was pretty good just overall," quarterback Malachi Singleton said. "I thought the O-line did a really good job today. I don’t think there were too many sacks. I think the receivers got off the ball really good and the running backs ran the ball really good. I know there’s some things we’ve got to correct in the quarterback room, but I know I feel like every quarterback that went in today had a really good day."
With mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s, the conditions were pretty great for the Razorbacks. Media members joined forces to provide very unofficial stats for the scrimmage. Not all players who recorded stats are listed.
BIG plays
- Taylen Green threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hasz.
- Green threw a 26-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna, plus a 33-yard touchdown to Sategna.
- Ja'Quinden Jackson shed a tackle on his way to a 10-yard touchdown run.
- Malachi Singleton had a 26-yard scramble.
- Anton Juncaj sacked Singleton.
- Braylen Russell had a 27-yard run.
- Cam Ball sacked Green for a 5-yard loss.
- Isaiah Augustave had a 19-yard run.
- Malachi Singleton completed a 22-yard pass to Var'keyes Gumms.
- Green threw a 30-yard pass to Tyrone Broden.
- Jacolby Criswell completed a 23-yard pass to CJ Brown.
- Hudson Clark intercepted Green on the final drive of the scrimmage.
|Name
|Completions/Attempts
|Passing Yards
|TD/INT
|Carries
|Rushing Yards
|
Taylen Green
|
10/23
|
156
|
2/1
|
6
|
30
|
Malachi Singleton
|
11/15
|
96
|
0/0
|
8
|
18
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
8/15
|
57
|
0/0
|
2
|
-1
|
KJ Jackson
|
8/11
|
70
|
0/0
|
5
|
-4
|Name
|Carries
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing TD
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
15
|
64
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
9
|
41
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Braylen Russell
|
7
|
40
|
1
|
4
|
28
|
Dominique Johnson
|
4
|
26
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Isaiah Augustave
|
10
|
26
|
0
|
3
|
13
|Name
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|TD
|
Tyrone Broden
|
2
|
34
|
0
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
5
|
83
|
1
|
Luke Hasz
|
2
|
40
|
1
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
CJ Brown
|
4
|
38
|
0
|
Jordan Anthony
|
3
|
23
|
0
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
4
|
45
|
0
|
Dazmin James
|
2
|
13
|
0
|Name
|Stats
|
Anton Juncaj
|
4 tackles, 2 TFL
|
Cam Ball
|
7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
|
Landon Jackson
|
2 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
TJ Metcalf
|
7 tackles
|
Miguel Mitchell
|
6 tackles, 1 TFL
|
Brad Spence
|
6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hurry
|
Nico Davillier
|
5 tackles
|
RJ Johnson
|
5 tackles
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
2 tackles, 2 PBUs
|
Hudson Clark
|
3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 INT
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
4 tackles, 1 PBU
|
Jayden Johnson
|
3 tackles
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
4 tackles
|
Jaden Allen
|
3 tackles, 0.5 TFL
|
Selman Bridges
|
3 tackles
|
Keivie Rose
|
3 tackles, QB hurry
|
Quincy Rhodes
|
1 tackle, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
|
Kaleb James
|
2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
|
Carson Dean
|
7 tackles