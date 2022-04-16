Unofficial stats from Arkansas' open scrimmage - April 16

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- With inclement weather in the area, Arkansas shifted Saturday's open scrimmage indoors.

In what took the place of their annual Red-White spring game, the Razorbacks did a semi-live scrimmage inside of Walker Pavilion.

The first- and second-team units did what head coach Sam Pittman calls "thud" -- where they do everything but tackle -- while the third-team units tackled to the ground.

That made keeping statistics rather difficult, especially considering HawgBeat was on the sideline and didn't have a bird's eye view of the action. However, with the UA not providing statistics, we did our best and this is what we came up with...