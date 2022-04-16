 Unofficial stats from Arkansas Razorbacks' open scrimmage - April 16
Unofficial stats from Arkansas' open scrimmage - April 16

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

FAYETTEVILLE -- With inclement weather in the area, Arkansas shifted Saturday's open scrimmage indoors.

In what took the place of their annual Red-White spring game, the Razorbacks did a semi-live scrimmage inside of Walker Pavilion.

The first- and second-team units did what head coach Sam Pittman calls "thud" -- where they do everything but tackle -- while the third-team units tackled to the ground.

That made keeping statistics rather difficult, especially considering HawgBeat was on the sideline and didn't have a bird's eye view of the action. However, with the UA not providing statistics, we did our best and this is what we came up with...

PASSING

KJ Jefferson: 8 of 14, 63 yards

Malik Hornsby: 4 of 14, 47 yards (4 drops)

Cade Fortin: 4 for 9, 62 yards, 1 TD (1 drop)

{{ article.author_name }}