When Adonis Otey elected not to sign early after being committed to Arkansas by the summer, it caught some people by surprise. Otey planned to wait in order to celebrate the event with his family in February. What he didn't anticipate was the flood of new interest that has since come in from programs all over the country.

"After the Signing Period I heard from USC, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and a few others," Otey said.

With the renewed interest from so many programs, Otey will now take a few more official visits before signing in February.

He's not sure which schools will get visits in January, but has already set a trip to USC for the weekend of Feb. 1. Otey said he's excited to see what that Pac-12 program has to offer.