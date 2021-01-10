Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is a fan of analytics and one of his favorite numbers that he frequently mentions to the media is plus-minus.

A statistic that shows how much the Razorbacks outscored - or were outscored by - their opponent while a particular player was on the floor, it doesn’t show up in traditional box scores or stat sheets.

However, the plus-minus is shown in the NCAA’s new box scores. HawgBeat will compile those numbers every Sunday and provide them to its subscribers.

The charts below show each player’s individual plus-minus for the entire season, the entire season excluding the Mississippi Valley State game (which Musselman has said himself almost needs to be thrown out) and for SEC play.