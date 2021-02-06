UPDATE: Arkansas' plus/minus stats through 19 games
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is a fan of analytics and one of his favorite numbers that he frequently mentions to the media is plus-minus.
A statistic that shows how much the Razorbacks outscored - or were outscored by - their opponent while a particular player was on the floor, it doesn’t show up in traditional box scores or stat sheets.
However, the plus-minus is shown in the NCAA’s new box score format. HawgBeat will compile those numbers every Sunday and provide them to its subscribers.
(NOTE: With Saturday's game against Texas A&M postponed because of COVID-19, we decided to publish on Saturday this week.)
The charts below show each player’s individual plus-minus for the entire season, SEC play and the last three games.
