Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is a fan of analytics and one of his favorite numbers that he frequently mentions to the media is plus-minus.

A statistic that shows how much the Razorbacks outscored - or were outscored by - their opponent while a particular player was on the floor, it doesn’t show up in traditional box scores or stat sheets.

However, the plus-minus is shown in the NCAA’s new box score format. HawgBeat will compile those numbers every week and provide them to subscribers.

The charts below show each player’s individual plus-minus for the entire season, the NCAA Tournament and the entire postseason (SEC + NCAA Tournament).