It’s amazing the difference a week can make.

Just seven days ago, Arkansas was so far off the bubble that it was even seeded low in some NIT bracketology. With wins over Georgia and No. 19 LSU, though, the Razorbacks are slowly creeping back into the picture.

Four of the 92 NCAA Tournament projections on BracketMatrix.com actually have them in as an 11 or 12 seed, but most believe they still have work to do. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, for example, has them in his “Next Four Out.”

Beating a team like LSU on the road, which ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gave Arkansas a 15.9 percent chance to do, is enough to get back into the postseason conversation. Now it must build off it and go on one of Mike Anderson’s typical February runs.

The Razorbacks are playing well of late and that is reflected in the BPI’s projections for the remaining 10 games, with eight seeing an increase in their odds of winning: