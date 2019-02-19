It would take a minor miracle for Arkansas to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Razorbacks have seen their chances of winning 19 games in the regular season dwindle to just 1.6 percent, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Just two weeks ago, they had a 29.0 percent chance of getting to 19 wins and that was before beating Vanderbilt inside Bud Walton Arena. Had it hung on to a 13-point lead at South Carolina and completed its comeback at Missouri, Arkansas would have roughly 50/50 odds at this point.

Reaching that mark now, though, would require beating either Auburn or Kentucky on the road and the BPI gives Arkansas less than a 10 percent chance in both games.

On top of that, the Razorbacks would need to win all of their other games, including two - vs. Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt - that are virtual toss-ups, according to the BPI.

Even making the NIT is in doubt. To qualify for that tournament, Arkansas must finish the season with a winning record - something the BPI gives it just a 49.1 percent chance of happening.

There is also no guarantee that 17 wins would garner an invite, so the Razorbacks probably need to win at least 18 games - which has a 15.5 percent likelihood - or make a run in the SEC Tournament.

Here are the updated percentages from the BPI, as well as their change from last week's numbers...