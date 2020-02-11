HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

What once seemed like a lock for Arkansas is now up in the air.

The Razorbacks lost their second straight overtime game Saturday, falling 83-79 at Missouri, and have now dropped five of their last six SEC games.

Those struggles have not completely knocked Arkansas out of the NCAA Tournament picture, but they've moved it closer to the bubble.

On BracketMatrix.com, the Razorbacks have moved down to a No. 9 seed and were actually left out of four individual bracketology projections. They had been included in all of them before the loss to the Tigers.

However, there is still a decent chance for Arkansas to make a run over its final eight games. According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, it has a 62.8 percent chance to win at least five more games and reach the 21-win mark in the regular season, which would also mean finishing .500 in SEC play.

Getting to 23 wins - something the Razorbacks have done just twice in the previous 24 seasons - is much more of a long shot now, though. After basically having a 50-50 shot a couple of weeks ago, they now have just a 10.1 percent chance to reach that total.

The only two times Arkansas is an underdog the rest of the way, according to the BPI, come in the next three games - road trips to Tennessee (41.5%) and Florida (29.6%) sandwiched around a home game against Mississippi State.

Here are the BPI's complete game-by-game projections and the Razorbacks' possible final regular-season records using those numbers...