You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

Arkansas faces some extremely long odds against LSU on Saturday.

The Tigers opened as a 46-point favorite and are now favored by 42 points in Las Vegas, which is believed to be the largest spread against the Razorbacks in school history. On top of that, Arkansas has just a 1.3 percent chance to pull off the upset, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Considering LSU is the No. 1 team in the country, that's not particularly surprising. However, Missouri - which is riding a four-game losing streak going into Saturday's game against Tennessee - is also a heavy favorite over the Razorbacks.

Those Tigers have an 84.5 percent chance to win the game at War Memorial Stadium on Black Friday, according to the FPI.

Coupled with the loss to Western Kentucky last week, Arkansas is now very likely to post a second straight 10-loss season. The FPI gives it an 83.4 percent chance to lose both of its remaining games, compared to a 16.4 percent chance to win one game and a minuscule 0.2 percent chance to win both.