College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Following a blowout loss at No. 6 Florida, Arkansas' odds in its last three regular-season games took a hit in ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks' chances of beating LSU and Missouri went down by 2.2 and 2.0 percentage points, respectively, while their already minuscule chance against Alabama dropped by eight-tenths of a percentage point.

They are still expected to win at least one more game this season, but their odds of winning at least two games to finish .500 or better is still a long shot - at just 16.3 person, as seen in the graph below.

The latest game-by-game projections for Arkansas, according to the FPI, and the record projections based on those percentages are included in the two charts below.