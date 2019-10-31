Arkansas has reached the point in the season at which it must win out to make a bowl game.

It doesn't exactly appear that reaching six victories is all that likely, though. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Razorbacks have just a 0.082 percent chance - or about 1-in-1,220 odds - to win their final four games.

However, it is more likely than not that they find a way to win at least one of those games to avoid a repeat of last year's 2-10 record because, interestingly, their chances in each of them actually increased following their 48-7 loss to Alabama.

A matchup with Western Kentucky and former quarterback Ty Storey is their best chance, with a win expectancy of 66.5 percent.

Arkansas also has a decent shot against Mississippi State (25.9 percent) and Missouri (20.8 percent), but is a heavy underdog against LSU in its penultimate game of the season.

Check out the charts and graphs below for a full breakdown of how ESPN's FPI sees the rest of the season playing out.