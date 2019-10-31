News More News
Update: ESPN FPI projects Arkansas' remaining 4 games

It would take a miracle for Arkansas to make a bowl game in Year 2 under Chad Morris.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Arkansas has reached the point in the season at which it must win out to make a bowl game.

It doesn't exactly appear that reaching six victories is all that likely, though. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Razorbacks have just a 0.082 percent chance - or about 1-in-1,220 odds - to win their final four games.

However, it is more likely than not that they find a way to win at least one of those games to avoid a repeat of last year's 2-10 record because, interestingly, their chances in each of them actually increased following their 48-7 loss to Alabama.

A matchup with Western Kentucky and former quarterback Ty Storey is their best chance, with a win expectancy of 66.5 percent.

Arkansas also has a decent shot against Mississippi State (25.9 percent) and Missouri (20.8 percent), but is a heavy underdog against LSU in its penultimate game of the season.

Check out the charts and graphs below for a full breakdown of how ESPN's FPI sees the rest of the season playing out.

Arkansas' Game-by-Game Projections
Game Likelihood Change since last week

Nov. 2 - Mississippi State

25.9%

+0.9%

Nov. 9 - Western Kentucky

66.5%

+0.7%

Nov. 23 - at LSU

2.3%

+0.1%

Nov. 29 - Missouri (LR)

20.8%

+4.7%
Arkansas' Record Projections
Record Likelihood Change since last week

6-6

0.082%

-0.01%

5-7

4.09%

+0.76%

4-8

26.28%

+2.19%

3-9

50.34%

-1.34%

2-10

19.21%

-1.61%
