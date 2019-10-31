Update: ESPN FPI projects Arkansas' remaining 4 games
Arkansas has reached the point in the season at which it must win out to make a bowl game.
It doesn't exactly appear that reaching six victories is all that likely, though. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Razorbacks have just a 0.082 percent chance - or about 1-in-1,220 odds - to win their final four games.
However, it is more likely than not that they find a way to win at least one of those games to avoid a repeat of last year's 2-10 record because, interestingly, their chances in each of them actually increased following their 48-7 loss to Alabama.
A matchup with Western Kentucky and former quarterback Ty Storey is their best chance, with a win expectancy of 66.5 percent.
Arkansas also has a decent shot against Mississippi State (25.9 percent) and Missouri (20.8 percent), but is a heavy underdog against LSU in its penultimate game of the season.
Check out the charts and graphs below for a full breakdown of how ESPN's FPI sees the rest of the season playing out.
|Game
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
Nov. 2 - Mississippi State
|
25.9%
|
+0.9%
|
Nov. 9 - Western Kentucky
|
66.5%
|
+0.7%
|
Nov. 23 - at LSU
|
2.3%
|
+0.1%
|
Nov. 29 - Missouri (LR)
|
20.8%
|
+4.7%
|Record
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
6-6
|
0.082%
|
-0.01%
|
5-7
|
4.09%
|
+0.76%
|
4-8
|
26.28%
|
+2.19%
|
3-9
|
50.34%
|
-1.34%
|
2-10
|
19.21%
|
-1.61%