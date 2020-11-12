College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite taking down Tennessee last week, Arkansas saw the odds in its next two games dip slightly in ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks are heavy underdogs Saturday at No. 6 Florida, with less than a 10 percent chance of winning in Gainesville, Fla., while they have just a 1 in 3 chance of beating LSU next week. Both games dropped by less than 2 percentage points since last week.

Their chances in the final two games of 2020 - at Missouri and against Alabama - actually went up. The matchup with the Tigers is now almost a toss up (47.1% chance), while the Crimson Tide are still extremely heavy favorites.

Sitting at 3-3, Arkansas now has a season-high 23.1 percent chance of finishing the year with a .500 or better record. The most likely record, though, is 4-6, which as a 46.8 percent chance of happening.

Here are the latest game-by-game projections from the FPI, the record projections based on those percentages and a graph illustrating Arkansas' chances of finishing .500 or better.