 Update: ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' remaining 4 games in 2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 10:15:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Update: ESPN FPI projects Arkansas' remaining 4 games in 2020

Arkansas is 3-3 with four games left in the 2020 season.
Arkansas is 3-3 with four games left in the 2020 season. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite taking down Tennessee last week, Arkansas saw the odds in its next two games dip slightly in ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks are heavy underdogs Saturday at No. 6 Florida, with less than a 10 percent chance of winning in Gainesville, Fla., while they have just a 1 in 3 chance of beating LSU next week. Both games dropped by less than 2 percentage points since last week.

Their chances in the final two games of 2020 - at Missouri and against Alabama - actually went up. The matchup with the Tigers is now almost a toss up (47.1% chance), while the Crimson Tide are still extremely heavy favorites.

Sitting at 3-3, Arkansas now has a season-high 23.1 percent chance of finishing the year with a .500 or better record. The most likely record, though, is 4-6, which as a 46.8 percent chance of happening.

Here are the latest game-by-game projections from the FPI, the record projections based on those percentages and a graph illustrating Arkansas' chances of finishing .500 or better.

Arkansas' Game-by-Game Projections
Game Likelihood Change since last week

Nov. 14 - at Florida

9.7%

-1.9%

Nov. 21 - vs. LSU

33.5%

-1.7%

Nov. 28 - at Missouri

47.1%

+2.0%

Dec. 5 - vs. Alabama

5.4%

+0.5%

Arkansas' Record Projections
Record Likelihood Change since last week

7-3

0.083%

+0.035%

6-4

2.47%

+0.99%

5-5

20.55%

+8.18%

4-6

46.84%

+12.49%

3-7

30.05%

-7.59%
