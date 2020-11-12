Update: ESPN FPI projects Arkansas' remaining 4 games in 2020
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite taking down Tennessee last week, Arkansas saw the odds in its next two games dip slightly in ESPN's Football Power Index.
The Razorbacks are heavy underdogs Saturday at No. 6 Florida, with less than a 10 percent chance of winning in Gainesville, Fla., while they have just a 1 in 3 chance of beating LSU next week. Both games dropped by less than 2 percentage points since last week.
Their chances in the final two games of 2020 - at Missouri and against Alabama - actually went up. The matchup with the Tigers is now almost a toss up (47.1% chance), while the Crimson Tide are still extremely heavy favorites.
Sitting at 3-3, Arkansas now has a season-high 23.1 percent chance of finishing the year with a .500 or better record. The most likely record, though, is 4-6, which as a 46.8 percent chance of happening.
Here are the latest game-by-game projections from the FPI, the record projections based on those percentages and a graph illustrating Arkansas' chances of finishing .500 or better.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
|Game
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
Nov. 14 - at Florida
|
9.7%
|
-1.9%
|
Nov. 21 - vs. LSU
|
33.5%
|
-1.7%
|
Nov. 28 - at Missouri
|
47.1%
|
+2.0%
|
Dec. 5 - vs. Alabama
|
5.4%
|
+0.5%
|Record
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
7-3
|
0.083%
|
+0.035%
|
6-4
|
2.47%
|
+0.99%
|
5-5
|
20.55%
|
+8.18%
|
4-6
|
46.84%
|
+12.49%
|
3-7
|
30.05%
|
-7.59%