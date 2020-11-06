College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite falling at Texas A&M last week, Arkansas still got a small boost in ESPN's Football Power Index.

Already a slight favorite against Tennessee, the Razorbacks saw their chance of winning Saturday's matchup increase by one percentage point to 52.8 percent.

As mentioned in last week's FPI update, it's just the third time Arkansas has been favored in a game this season. Previously, it was a slight favorite against Mississippi State in the preseason and a larger favorite against Ole Miss the week leading up to that game. Both of those were wins by the Razorbacks.

On top of that, Arkansas' chances against LSU and Missouri had more significant increases - of 13.5 and 5.2 percentage points, respectively - but it is still an underdog in both.

The other two games on the schedule saw the Razorbacks' odds decrease, but by less than a percentage point.

Here are the latest game-by-game projections from the FPI, the record projections based on those percentages and the graph illustrating Arkansas' chances of finishing .500 or better.