When the Hogs win, you win! Get 70% off a new annual subscription and get a giftcode to BreakingT.com on us with code: SECWIN New Users | Registered Users

FAYETTEVILLE -- What seemed like a pipe dream before the season now appears to be attainable for Arkansas.

After beating Ole Miss to improve to 2-2 heading into their open date, the Razorbacks have a 21.2 percent - or slightly better than 1 in 5 - chance to finish the 2020 season with at least a .500 record, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

In the preseason, their odds of winning five or more games were just 3.3 percent and that dipped to 1.1 percent following the season-opening loss to Georgia. Since then, though, it's been a steady rise - even after the controversial loss at Auburn - as seen in the graph below.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, Arkansas isn't favored in any of the remaining six games, but it does have virtual toss-ups against Tennessee (48.2%) and Missouri (48.6%). The complete game-by-game projections can be found in the first chart below.

Using those percentages, it can be determined that the Razorbacks' most likely record is now 4-8, which has a 34.5 percent chance of happening.

It's also worth noting that Arkansas now had a better chance, according to the FPI, of winning half of its remaining games (16.9%) than losing all of them (11.5%). The odds for each possible record are in the second chart below.