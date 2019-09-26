FAYETTEVILLE -- Any sliver of hope Arkansas had for making a bowl game this season vanished with its loss to San Jose State.

Reaching the six-win mark in 2019 would require the Razorbacks to beat at least three SEC opponents in addition to taking care of business in their final non-conference game against Western Kentucky - which is far from a certainty.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Arkansas has the toughest remaining schedule in the country and now has less than a 1 percent chance - 0.84%, to be exact - to make a bowl game.

In addition to being a loss in a game it had an 88 percent chance to win, the defeat at the hands of San Jose State also decreased the Razorbacks' chances in their final eight games. As seen in the first chart below, their most likely SEC victory is against Missouri at the end of the year and even that is less than 15 percent.

The second chart below details Arkansas' possible final records for the regular season and it paints an ugly picture. Three wins is now its most likely total, checking in at nearly 50 percent.

Even more alarming is that duplicating last year's 2-10 record is a serious possibility. A second consecutive 10-loss season has a 15 percent chance of happening, according to the FPI. As seen in the final graph below, that is nearly three times higher than at any previous point during the season.

