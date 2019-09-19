FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas received a much-needed jolt of energy by beating Colorado State last weekend.

The Razorbacks' 55-34 win over the Rams has not only excited the fan base, but it also breathed some life into their bowl hopes.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Arkansas now has a 12.8 percent to reach the six-win mark this year. While still really low, that's up from 7.9 percent following the loss to Ole Miss the week before - as can be seen in the graph below.

In addition to guaranteeing the Razorbacks at least match last year's win total, the victory also improved their chances - according to the FPI - to win most of their remaining games.

Outside of the two final non-conference games, they have at least a 15 percent chance to beat Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Bulldogs are their best chance, at 21.4 percent.

Only Auburn and Missouri have a better chance to beat Arkansas compared to last week's number, and both were increased by less than 1 percent.

As you can see in the second chart, 4-8 is still the Razorbacks' most likely final record, but 5-7 is also within reach. Last week, they had a better chance to win three games than five games.

It's also worth noting that Arkansas is 10 times more likely reach six wins than post another 2-10 mark.