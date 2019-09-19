Update: ESPN FPI projects Arkansas' remaining 9 games
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas received a much-needed jolt of energy by beating Colorado State last weekend.
The Razorbacks' 55-34 win over the Rams has not only excited the fan base, but it also breathed some life into their bowl hopes.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Arkansas now has a 12.8 percent to reach the six-win mark this year. While still really low, that's up from 7.9 percent following the loss to Ole Miss the week before - as can be seen in the graph below.
In addition to guaranteeing the Razorbacks at least match last year's win total, the victory also improved their chances - according to the FPI - to win most of their remaining games.
Outside of the two final non-conference games, they have at least a 15 percent chance to beat Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Bulldogs are their best chance, at 21.4 percent.
Only Auburn and Missouri have a better chance to beat Arkansas compared to last week's number, and both were increased by less than 1 percent.
As you can see in the second chart, 4-8 is still the Razorbacks' most likely final record, but 5-7 is also within reach. Last week, they had a better chance to win three games than five games.
It's also worth noting that Arkansas is 10 times more likely reach six wins than post another 2-10 mark.
|Game
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
Sept. 21 - San Jose St.
|
88.0%
|
+3.0%
|
Sept. 28 - vs. Texas A&M
|
8.5%
|
+0.1%
|
Oct. 12 - at Kentucky
|
15.2%
|
+1.0%
|
Oct. 19 - Auburn
|
8.5%
|
-0.8%
|
Oct. 26 - at Alabama
|
1.2%
|
none
|
Nov. 2 - Mississippi State
|
21.4%
|
+5.5%
|
Nov. 9 - Western Kentucky
|
79.0%
|
+5.1%
|
Nov. 23 - at LSU
|
3.3%
|
+1.0%
|
Nov. 29 - Missouri (LR)
|
19.4%
|
-0.3%
|Record
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
11-1
|
0.0000013%
|
+0.00000086%
|
10-2
|
0.00018%
|
+0.00011
|
9-3
|
0.0086%
|
+0.0048%
|
8-4
|
0.18%
|
+0.091%
|
7-5
|
1.89%
|
+0.84%
|
6-6
|
10.77%
|
+4.01%
|
5-7
|
31.71%
|
+8.39%
|
4-8
|
41.34%
|
+2.49%
|
3-9
|
13.02%
|
-10.64%
|
2-10
|
1.08%
|
-4.71%