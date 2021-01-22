Arkansas took the first step to getting back above .500 in SEC with its dramatic comeback win over Auburn on Wednesday.

With an 80 percent chance to win that game from ESPN's Basketball Power Index, it was an important victory for the Razorbacks, who are now 3-4 in conference play.

The BPI gives Arkansas at least a 63.5 percent chance in its next four games and has it as the favorite in nine of the remaining 11 SEC games

(Arkansas also has a 56.6 percent chance to win its lone remaining non-conference game - at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 - but that has no impact on the conference record.)

Although the Razorbacks are still underdogs in only two of their remaining games, it's worth noting that one of those games has changed. They are now favored against LSU, but a slight underdog against Alabama. Their odds at Missouri also dropped, making it their toughest game left on the schedule, according to the BPI.

Using the game-by-game projections in the first chart below, Arkansas has a 63.3 percent chance to finish with a winning SEC record (10-8 or better). That is 2.6 percentage points higher than before the Auburn win.

That specific record, 10-8, is still the most likely to happen, according to the BPI, at 25.2 percent.

The complete rundown of each possible record - from 3-15 to 14-4 - and its likelihood is in the second chart below.