Arkansas has a decent chance to match its longest SEC winning streak since joining the conference in 1991-92, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Not only does the BPI favor the Razorbacks in each of their last three games, but their most likely record over that stretch is a perfect 3-0.

That would extend Arkansas' SEC winning streak to 11 games, matching 11 straight conference games won by the 1993-94 team to end the regular season.

The toughest game left on the schedule, according to the BPI, is Saturday's matchup with LSU, but the Razorbacks are still a 62.9 percent favorite.

Even if it drops one game, Arkansas would still reach the 20-win mark ahead of the SEC Tournament and it has an 87.9 percent chance of winning at least two of the last three games.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections and the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 18-8 (10-7) to 21-5 (13-4) - are listed in the charts below...