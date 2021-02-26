UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 3 games
Arkansas has a decent chance to match its longest SEC winning streak since joining the conference in 1991-92, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
Not only does the BPI favor the Razorbacks in each of their last three games, but their most likely record over that stretch is a perfect 3-0.
That would extend Arkansas' SEC winning streak to 11 games, matching 11 straight conference games won by the 1993-94 team to end the regular season.
The toughest game left on the schedule, according to the BPI, is Saturday's matchup with LSU, but the Razorbacks are still a 62.9 percent favorite.
Even if it drops one game, Arkansas would still reach the 20-win mark ahead of the SEC Tournament and it has an 87.9 percent chance of winning at least two of the last three games.
A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections and the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 18-8 (10-7) to 21-5 (13-4) - are listed in the charts below...
|Game
|BPI's Chance of Winning
|Change since last game
|
Feb. 27 - vs. LSU
|
62.9%
|
+4.9%
|
March 2 - at South Carolina
|
76.8%
|
+2.0%
|
March 6 - vs. Texas A&M
|
91.8%
|
+2.7%
|Record (SEC)
|Likelihood
|Change since Friday
|
21-5 (13-4)
|
44.35%
|
+23.99%
|
20-6 (12-5)
|
42.41%
|
+1.10%
|
19-7 (11-6)
|
11.43%
|
-17.83%
|
18-8 (10-7)
|
7.43
|
-6.72%