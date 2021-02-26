 UPDATE: ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 3 games of 2020-21
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 10:33:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 3 games

Arkansas is 18-5 overall and 10-4 in SEC play so far this season.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Arkansas has a decent chance to match its longest SEC winning streak since joining the conference in 1991-92, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Not only does the BPI favor the Razorbacks in each of their last three games, but their most likely record over that stretch is a perfect 3-0.

That would extend Arkansas' SEC winning streak to 11 games, matching 11 straight conference games won by the 1993-94 team to end the regular season.

The toughest game left on the schedule, according to the BPI, is Saturday's matchup with LSU, but the Razorbacks are still a 62.9 percent favorite.

Even if it drops one game, Arkansas would still reach the 20-win mark ahead of the SEC Tournament and it has an 87.9 percent chance of winning at least two of the last three games.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections and the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 18-8 (10-7) to 21-5 (13-4) - are listed in the charts below...

Arkansas' Game-by-Game BPI Projections
Game BPI's Chance of Winning Change since last game

Feb. 27 - vs. LSU

62.9%

+4.9%

March 2 - at South Carolina

76.8%

+2.0%

March 6 - vs. Texas A&M

91.8%

+2.7%

Arkansas' Possible Records, per BPI
Record (SEC) Likelihood Change since Friday

21-5 (13-4)

44.35%

+23.99%

20-6 (12-5)

42.41%

+1.10%

19-7 (11-6)

11.43%

-17.83%

18-8 (10-7)

7.43

-6.72%
