UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 6 SEC games
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
It required overtime, but Arkansas eventually proved ESPN's Basketball Power Index was correct in favoring it to pull off a road upset at Missouri.
The Razorbacks iced an 86-81 victory at the free throw line in the closing seconds to extend its SEC winning streak to six games and the BPI gives them a decent shot of keeping that streak going this week.
With a 63.8 percent chance to beat Florida on Tuesday and 81.4 percent to win at Texas A&M on Saturday, Arkansas has greater than a 50/50 shot - 51.9 percent, to be exact - to go 0-2 this week, according to the BPI.
Even though the Razorbacks are favored in each of their remaining games, there is just a 9.4 percent chance they actually win out and finish 22-5.
The most likely final record for Arkansas, assuming the Texas A&M home game is made up, is 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That has a 34.4 percent chance of happening.
A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 16-11 (8-10) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed below...
|Game
|BPI's Chance of Winning
|Change since last game
|
Feb. 16 - vs. Florida
|
63.8%
|
+0.5%
|
Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M
|
81.4%
|
+1.0%
|
Feb. 24 - vs. Alabama
|
50.2%
|
-2.2%
|
Feb. 27 - vs. LSU
|
58.7%
|
-2.3%
|
March 2 - at South Carolina
|
68.6%
|
+1.7%
|
TBA - vs. Texas A&M
|
89.2%
|
--
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
|Record (SEC)
|Likelihood
|Change since last game
|
22-5 (14-4)
|
9.36%
|
+4.21%
|
21-6 (13-5)
|
28.75%
|
+8.82%
|
20-7 (12-6)
|
34.41%
|
+2.69%
|
19-8 (11-7)
|
20.35%
|
-6.34%
|
18-9 (10-8)
|
6.18%
|
-6.51%
|
17-10 (9-9)
|
3.35%
|
-2.46%
|
16-11 (8-10)
|
0.45%
|
-0.40%