It required overtime, but Arkansas eventually proved ESPN's Basketball Power Index was correct in favoring it to pull off a road upset at Missouri.

The Razorbacks iced an 86-81 victory at the free throw line in the closing seconds to extend its SEC winning streak to six games and the BPI gives them a decent shot of keeping that streak going this week.

With a 63.8 percent chance to beat Florida on Tuesday and 81.4 percent to win at Texas A&M on Saturday, Arkansas has greater than a 50/50 shot - 51.9 percent, to be exact - to go 0-2 this week, according to the BPI.

Even though the Razorbacks are favored in each of their remaining games, there is just a 9.4 percent chance they actually win out and finish 22-5.

The most likely final record for Arkansas, assuming the Texas A&M home game is made up, is 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That has a 34.4 percent chance of happening.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 16-11 (8-10) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed below...