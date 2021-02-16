 UPDATE: ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 6 SEC games
UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 6 SEC games

Arkansas is 16-5 overall and 8-4 in SEC play so far this season.
Arkansas is 16-5 overall and 8-4 in SEC play so far this season. (SEC Media)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

It required overtime, but Arkansas eventually proved ESPN's Basketball Power Index was correct in favoring it to pull off a road upset at Missouri.

The Razorbacks iced an 86-81 victory at the free throw line in the closing seconds to extend its SEC winning streak to six games and the BPI gives them a decent shot of keeping that streak going this week.

With a 63.8 percent chance to beat Florida on Tuesday and 81.4 percent to win at Texas A&M on Saturday, Arkansas has greater than a 50/50 shot - 51.9 percent, to be exact - to go 0-2 this week, according to the BPI.

Even though the Razorbacks are favored in each of their remaining games, there is just a 9.4 percent chance they actually win out and finish 22-5.

The most likely final record for Arkansas, assuming the Texas A&M home game is made up, is 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That has a 34.4 percent chance of happening.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 16-11 (8-10) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed below...

Arkansas' Game-by-Game BPI Projections
Game BPI's Chance of Winning Change since last game

Feb. 16 - vs. Florida

63.8%

+0.5%

Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M

81.4%

+1.0%

Feb. 24 - vs. Alabama

50.2%

-2.2%

Feb. 27 - vs. LSU

58.7%

-2.3%

March 2 - at South Carolina

68.6%

+1.7%

TBA - vs. Texas A&M

89.2%

--

Arkansas' Possible Records, per BPI
Record (SEC) Likelihood Change since last game

22-5 (14-4)

9.36%

+4.21%

21-6 (13-5)

28.75%

+8.82%

20-7 (12-6)

34.41%

+2.69%

19-8 (11-7)

20.35%

-6.34%

18-9 (10-8)

6.18%

-6.51%

17-10 (9-9)

3.35%

-2.46%

16-11 (8-10)

0.45%

-0.40%
