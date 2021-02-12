UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 7 SEC games
Arkansas is favored in each of its seven remaining games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
A one-point win at Kentucky, coupled with Missouri's 21-point blowout loss at Ole Miss, was enough to swing Saturday's matchup with the Tigers in favor of the Razorbacks.
They had been a slight underdog in that game for the last few weeks, including as recently as Tuesday, but now the BPI gives the Razorbacks a 53.0 percent chance of leaving Columbia, Mo., with a victory.
As seen in the first chart below, it is one of only two games Arkansas has less than a 60 percent chance of winning. The other such game is the Feb. 24 rematch with SEC-leader Alabama at Bud Walton Arena.
Despite being favored in all of the games, though, it's still unlikely that the Razorbacks run the table. The BPI gives that just a 5.1 percent chance of happening, as seen in the second chart below.
Arkansas' most likely final record is now 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That would mean winning five of the seven remaining games, assuming the Texas A&M game is made up.
A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 15-12 (7-11) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed below...
|Game
|BPI's Chance of Winning
|Change since last game
|
Feb. 13 - at Missouri
|
53.0%
|
+3.5%
|
Feb. 16 - vs. Florida
|
63.3%
|
+0.6%
|
Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M
|
80.4%
|
-0.3%
|
Feb. 24 - vs. Alabama
|
52.4%
|
+0.2%
|
Feb. 27 - vs. LSU
|
61.0%
|
-1.2%
|
March 2 - at South Carolina
|
66.9%
|
+3.3%
|
TBA - vs. Texas A&M
|
89.2%
|
--
|Record (SEC)
|Likelihood
|Change since last game
|
22-5 (14-4)
|
5.15%
|
+2.31%
|
21-6 (13-5)
|
19.93%
|
+6.60%
|
20-7 (12-6)
|
31.72%
|
+5.24%
|
19-8 (11-7)
|
26.69%
|
-2.27%
|
18-9 (10-8)
|
12.69%
|
-6.24%
|
17-10 (9-9)
|
3.35%
|
-4.16%
|
16-11 (8-10)
|
0.45%
|
-1.29%
|
15-12 (7-11)
|
0.022%
|
-0.19%