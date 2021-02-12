Arkansas is favored in each of its seven remaining games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

A one-point win at Kentucky, coupled with Missouri's 21-point blowout loss at Ole Miss, was enough to swing Saturday's matchup with the Tigers in favor of the Razorbacks.

They had been a slight underdog in that game for the last few weeks, including as recently as Tuesday, but now the BPI gives the Razorbacks a 53.0 percent chance of leaving Columbia, Mo., with a victory.

As seen in the first chart below, it is one of only two games Arkansas has less than a 60 percent chance of winning. The other such game is the Feb. 24 rematch with SEC-leader Alabama at Bud Walton Arena.

Despite being favored in all of the games, though, it's still unlikely that the Razorbacks run the table. The BPI gives that just a 5.1 percent chance of happening, as seen in the second chart below.

Arkansas' most likely final record is now 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That would mean winning five of the seven remaining games, assuming the Texas A&M game is made up.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 15-12 (7-11) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed below...