 UPDATE: ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 7 SEC games
basketball

UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 7 SEC games

Arkansas is 15-5 overall and 7-4 in SEC play so far this season.
Arkansas is 15-5 overall and 7-4 in SEC play so far this season.
Andrew Hutchinson
Senior Staff Writer
Arkansas is favored in each of its seven remaining games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

A one-point win at Kentucky, coupled with Missouri's 21-point blowout loss at Ole Miss, was enough to swing Saturday's matchup with the Tigers in favor of the Razorbacks.

They had been a slight underdog in that game for the last few weeks, including as recently as Tuesday, but now the BPI gives the Razorbacks a 53.0 percent chance of leaving Columbia, Mo., with a victory.

As seen in the first chart below, it is one of only two games Arkansas has less than a 60 percent chance of winning. The other such game is the Feb. 24 rematch with SEC-leader Alabama at Bud Walton Arena.

Despite being favored in all of the games, though, it's still unlikely that the Razorbacks run the table. The BPI gives that just a 5.1 percent chance of happening, as seen in the second chart below.

Arkansas' most likely final record is now 20-7 with a 12-6 mark in SEC play. That would mean winning five of the seven remaining games, assuming the Texas A&M game is made up.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 15-12 (7-11) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed below...

Arkansas' Game-by-Game BPI Projections
Game BPI's Chance of Winning Change since last game

Feb. 13 - at Missouri

53.0%

+3.5%

Feb. 16 - vs. Florida

63.3%

+0.6%

Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M

80.4%

-0.3%

Feb. 24 - vs. Alabama

52.4%

+0.2%

Feb. 27 - vs. LSU

61.0%

-1.2%

March 2 - at South Carolina

66.9%

+3.3%

TBA - vs. Texas A&M

89.2%

--

Arkansas' Possible Records, per BPI
Record (SEC) Likelihood Change since last game

22-5 (14-4)

5.15%

+2.31%

21-6 (13-5)

19.93%

+6.60%

20-7 (12-6)

31.72%

+5.24%

19-8 (11-7)

26.69%

-2.27%

18-9 (10-8)

12.69%

-6.24%

17-10 (9-9)

3.35%

-4.16%

16-11 (8-10)

0.45%

-1.29%

15-12 (7-11)

0.022%

-0.19%
{{ article.author_name }}