UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 8 SEC games
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Arkansas is in good position to get to the 19-win mark, or higher, before the SEC Tournament.
In fact, ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Razorbacks a 71.6 percent chance of winning at least five of their remaining eight games to finish 11-7 or better in conference play.
That is nearly double their odds of reaching that mark following an embarrassing loss at Alabama to drop its SEC record to 2-4 last month, as they've won four straight SEC games since then.
The remaining schedule is actually pretty favorable for Arkansas. It is favored in all but one game - Saturday's road trip to Missouri - but even then, the Razorbacks are just a slight underdog, according to the BPI.
A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 14-13 (6-12) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed in the two charts below...
|Game
|BPI's Chance of Winning
|Change since last game
|
Feb. 9 - at Kentucky
|
61.5%
|
+1.6%
|
Feb. 13 - at Missouri
|
49.5%
|
+0.3%
|
Feb. 16 - vs. Florida
|
62.7%
|
+3.8%
|
Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M
|
80.7%
|
+1.2%
|
Feb. 24 - vs. Alabama
|
52.2%
|
-0.9%
|
Feb. 27 - vs. LSU
|
62.2%
|
+2.2%
|
March 2 - at South Carolina
|
63.6%
|
+2.0%
|
TBA - vs. Texas A&M
|
89.2%
|
+0.5%
|Record (SEC)
|Likelihood
|Change since last game
|
22-5 (14-4)
|
2.84%
|
+1.03
|
21-6 (13-5)
|
13.33%
|
+3.78%
|
20-7 (12-6)
|
26.48%
|
+4.71%
|
19-8 (11-7)
|
28.96%
|
+0.86%
|
18-9 (10-8)
|
18.93%
|
-3.61%
|
17-10 (9-9)
|
7.51%
|
-4.08
|
16-11 (8-10)
|
1.74%
|
-2.06%
|
15-12 (7-11)
|
0.21%
|
-0.55%
|
14-13 (6-12)
|
0.010%
|
-0.072%