 UPDATE: ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 8 SEC games
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 10:22:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UPDATE: ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' last 8 SEC games

Arkansas is 14-5 overall and 6-4 in SEC play so far this season.
Arkansas is 14-5 overall and 6-4 in SEC play so far this season.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Arkansas is in good position to get to the 19-win mark, or higher, before the SEC Tournament.

In fact, ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Razorbacks a 71.6 percent chance of winning at least five of their remaining eight games to finish 11-7 or better in conference play.

That is nearly double their odds of reaching that mark following an embarrassing loss at Alabama to drop its SEC record to 2-4 last month, as they've won four straight SEC games since then.

The remaining schedule is actually pretty favorable for Arkansas. It is favored in all but one game - Saturday's road trip to Missouri - but even then, the Razorbacks are just a slight underdog, according to the BPI.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 14-13 (6-12) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed in the two charts below...

Arkansas' Game-by-Game BPI Projections
Game BPI's Chance of Winning Change since last game

Feb. 9 - at Kentucky

61.5%

+1.6%

Feb. 13 - at Missouri

49.5%

+0.3%

Feb. 16 - vs. Florida

62.7%

+3.8%

Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M

80.7%

+1.2%

Feb. 24 - vs. Alabama

52.2%

-0.9%

Feb. 27 - vs. LSU

62.2%

+2.2%

March 2 - at South Carolina

63.6%

+2.0%

TBA - vs. Texas A&M

89.2%

+0.5%

Arkansas' Possible Records, per BPI
Record (SEC) Likelihood Change since last game

22-5 (14-4)

2.84%

+1.03

21-6 (13-5)

13.33%

+3.78%

20-7 (12-6)

26.48%

+4.71%

19-8 (11-7)

28.96%

+0.86%

18-9 (10-8)

18.93%

-3.61%

17-10 (9-9)

7.51%

-4.08

16-11 (8-10)

1.74%

-2.06%

15-12 (7-11)

0.21%

-0.55%

14-13 (6-12)

0.010%

-0.072%
