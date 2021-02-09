With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Arkansas is in good position to get to the 19-win mark, or higher, before the SEC Tournament.

In fact, ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Razorbacks a 71.6 percent chance of winning at least five of their remaining eight games to finish 11-7 or better in conference play.

That is nearly double their odds of reaching that mark following an embarrassing loss at Alabama to drop its SEC record to 2-4 last month, as they've won four straight SEC games since then.

The remaining schedule is actually pretty favorable for Arkansas. It is favored in all but one game - Saturday's road trip to Missouri - but even then, the Razorbacks are just a slight underdog, according to the BPI.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections, as well as the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 14-13 (6-12) to 22-5 (14-4) - are listed in the two charts below...