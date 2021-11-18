UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 2 games of 2021

With two games remaining in the regular season, Arkansas still has a chance to win the SEC West - albeit a lot of dominoes must fall its way to happen.

Sitting at 7-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play, the Razorbacks would have to win out and get some help to finish atop the division.

Considering that'd mean beating Alabama on the road this weekend, which ESPN's Football Power Index gives it just a 7.4 percent chance of doing, it's a long shot for Arkansas just to take care of its part of the deal.

Throw in Auburn needing to beat the Crimson Tide, Mississippi State needing to beat Ole Miss and a few other scenarios to make the tiebreaker fall their way, the Razorbacks have just a 0.1 percent chance to represent the West in Atlanta and get a rematch with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

That may be far-fetched, but it is well within Arkansas' reach to finish with its best regular-season record in a decade.

It can accomplish that by simply winning just one of its last two games, with a home game against Missouri being the most likely (84.2%). The FPI gives the Razorbacks an 85.4 percent chance to finish 8-4 or better - a significant increase from the 8.6 percent odds it had in the preseason.