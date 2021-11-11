 UPDATE: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 3 games of 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 3 games of 2021

Arkansas has already reached bowl eligibility for 2021.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

With a bowl game already in the bag, Arkansas has shifted its focus to reaching a win total it hasn't hit in a decade.

The Razorbacks haven't won eight or more games in the regular season since going 10-2 in 2011, but ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 38.7 percent chance of doing just that this year.

Accomplishing that feat likely hinges on the upcoming game. Arkansas is a slight underdog at LSU, per the FPI, which gives it just a 41.0 percent chance to beat the Tigers.

The last two games on the schedule are heavily skewed in favor of the home team, with the Razorbacks a heavy underdog at Alabama (7.3%) and a heavy favorite against Missouri (84.3%).

The most likely outcome for Arkansas, though, is winning just one of the last three games to finish 7-5. It hasn't won seven games in the regular season since 2015.

Here are the FPI's complete game-by-game projections and the likelihood of each possible record, from 6-6 to 9-3...

Game-by-Game Projections
Game FPI odds Change since the bye week

Nov. 13 - at LSU

41.0%

-2.7%

Nov. 20 - at Alabama

7.3%

+1.3%

Nov. 26 - Missouri

84.3%

-0.4%
Record Projections
Record Likelihood Change since last week

9-3 (5-3)

2.52%

+0.33%

8-4 (4-4)

36.14%

+11.38%

7-5 (3-5)

52.75%

+6.16%

6-6 (2-6)

8.59%

-15.66%
