UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 3 games of 2021

With a bowl game already in the bag, Arkansas has shifted its focus to reaching a win total it hasn't hit in a decade.

The Razorbacks haven't won eight or more games in the regular season since going 10-2 in 2011, but ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 38.7 percent chance of doing just that this year.

Accomplishing that feat likely hinges on the upcoming game. Arkansas is a slight underdog at LSU, per the FPI, which gives it just a 41.0 percent chance to beat the Tigers.

The last two games on the schedule are heavily skewed in favor of the home team, with the Razorbacks a heavy underdog at Alabama (7.3%) and a heavy favorite against Missouri (84.3%).

The most likely outcome for Arkansas, though, is winning just one of the last three games to finish 7-5. It hasn't won seven games in the regular season since 2015.

Here are the FPI's complete game-by-game projections and the likelihood of each possible record, from 6-6 to 9-3...