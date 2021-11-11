UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 3 games of 2021
With a bowl game already in the bag, Arkansas has shifted its focus to reaching a win total it hasn't hit in a decade.
The Razorbacks haven't won eight or more games in the regular season since going 10-2 in 2011, but ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 38.7 percent chance of doing just that this year.
Accomplishing that feat likely hinges on the upcoming game. Arkansas is a slight underdog at LSU, per the FPI, which gives it just a 41.0 percent chance to beat the Tigers.
The last two games on the schedule are heavily skewed in favor of the home team, with the Razorbacks a heavy underdog at Alabama (7.3%) and a heavy favorite against Missouri (84.3%).
The most likely outcome for Arkansas, though, is winning just one of the last three games to finish 7-5. It hasn't won seven games in the regular season since 2015.
Here are the FPI's complete game-by-game projections and the likelihood of each possible record, from 6-6 to 9-3...
|Game
|FPI odds
|Change since the bye week
|
Nov. 13 - at LSU
|
41.0%
|
-2.7%
|
Nov. 20 - at Alabama
|
7.3%
|
+1.3%
|
Nov. 26 - Missouri
|
84.3%
|
-0.4%
|Record
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
9-3 (5-3)
|
2.52%
|
+0.33%
|
8-4 (4-4)
|
36.14%
|
+11.38%
|
7-5 (3-5)
|
52.75%
|
+6.16%
|
6-6 (2-6)
|
8.59%
|
-15.66%