UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 4 games of 2021

Despite throttling its FCS opponent last weekend, Arkansas still dropped in ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks led UAPB by 45 at halftime before ultimately winning 45-3 inside War Memorial Stadium, but fell seven spots to No. 33 in the FPI and their odds of winning dropped for each of their remaining four games.

Needing just one win to reach bowl eligibility, Arkansas is actually favored in two of its last four games - at home against Mississippi State and Missouri. It is a slight underdog at LSU and a heavy underdog at Alabama.

The most likely record for the Razorbacks is still 7-5, but it's worth noting they have a slightly better chance of going 8-4 than 6-6.

Here are the FPI's complete game-by-game projections and the likelihood of each possible record, from 5-7 to 9-3...