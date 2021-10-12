 UPDATE: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 6 games of 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 11:02:11 -0500') }} football Edit

UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 6 games of 2021

At the halfway point of the 2021 season, Arkansas is 4-2.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Despite losing a heartbreaker at Ole Miss, Arkansas actually received a small boost in ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks came up one point short against the Rebels, failing to convert a two-point try with no time on the clock, but moved up one spot to No. 18 in the FPI's rankings.

In addition to jumping up that one spot, Arkansas also received a bump in its odds to win in each of its remaining games - except for UAPB, which remained at 99.8 percent.

The only game the Razorbacks are projected to lose is against Alabama, as they have just an 11.6 percent chance to pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa, Ala., per the FPI.

Of the other five games, their worst odds are at LSU (57.7%). In the other four games - including against Auburn this week - Arkansas has a 60 percent chance or better to win.

Using those individual game projections, Arkansas' most likely final record is still 8-4, with a 40.1 percent likelihood. It's also worth noting that the Razorbacks have about a 2 in 3 chance (65.8%) of winning at least eight games.

Here is the complete breakdown...

Game-by-Game Projections
Game FPI odds Change since last week

Oct. 16 - Auburn

60.0%

+3.0%

Oct. 23 - UAPB (Little Rock)

99.8%

0.0%

Nov. 6 - Mississippi State

69.0%

+1.1%

Nov. 13 - at LSU

57.7%

+7.3%

Nov. 20 - at Alabama

11.6%

+2.6%

Nov. 26 - Missouri

87.4%

+0.1%
Record Projections
Record Likelihood Change since last week

10-2

2.42%

-4.95%

9-3

23.24%

-2.59%

8-4

40.11%

+3.82%

7-5

26.50%

+3.38%

6-6

7.14%

+0.81%

5-7

0.60%

+0.06%

4-8

0.0012%

+0.0001%
