UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 6 games of 2021

Despite losing a heartbreaker at Ole Miss, Arkansas actually received a small boost in ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks came up one point short against the Rebels, failing to convert a two-point try with no time on the clock, but moved up one spot to No. 18 in the FPI's rankings.

In addition to jumping up that one spot, Arkansas also received a bump in its odds to win in each of its remaining games - except for UAPB, which remained at 99.8 percent.

The only game the Razorbacks are projected to lose is against Alabama, as they have just an 11.6 percent chance to pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa, Ala., per the FPI.

Of the other five games, their worst odds are at LSU (57.7%). In the other four games - including against Auburn this week - Arkansas has a 60 percent chance or better to win.

Using those individual game projections, Arkansas' most likely final record is still 8-4, with a 40.1 percent likelihood. It's also worth noting that the Razorbacks have about a 2 in 3 chance (65.8%) of winning at least eight games.

