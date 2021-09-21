UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 9 games of 2021

Considering it was such a heavy favorite, Arkansas' blowout win over Georgia Southern didn't move the needle much on ESPN's computers.

The Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 20 in the Football Power Index and remain in a strong position to make a bowl after their 45-10 shellacking of the Eagles.

According to the FPI, Arkansas' odds of reaching bowl eligibility are now 95.3 percent, which is up just 1.7 percentage points.

On a game-by-game basis, the Razorbacks are favored in four of their remaining games and just slight underdogs in two others. Each game's odds can be found below.

Using those numbers, the most likely record for Arkansas this season is 7-5, but that record has almost identical odds as 8-4 at this point. The chances of finishing with each record - from 3-9 to 12-0 - are also listed below.