UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 9 games of 2021

 UPDATE: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) projects Arkansas Razorbacks' last 9 games of 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 08:00:00 -0500') }}

Arkansas is 3-0 entering SEC play.
Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Considering it was such a heavy favorite, Arkansas' blowout win over Georgia Southern didn't move the needle much on ESPN's computers.

The Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 20 in the Football Power Index and remain in a strong position to make a bowl after their 45-10 shellacking of the Eagles.

According to the FPI, Arkansas' odds of reaching bowl eligibility are now 95.3 percent, which is up just 1.7 percentage points.

On a game-by-game basis, the Razorbacks are favored in four of their remaining games and just slight underdogs in two others. Each game's odds can be found below.

Using those numbers, the most likely record for Arkansas this season is 7-5, but that record has almost identical odds as 8-4 at this point. The chances of finishing with each record - from 3-9 to 12-0 - are also listed below.

Game-by-Game Projections
Game FPI odds Change since last week

Sept. 25 - vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

42.4%

+7.2%

Oct. 2 - at Georgia

12.6%

+0.3%

Oct. 9 - at Ole Miss

29.5%

-5.7%

Oct. 16 - Auburn

50.1%

+4.8%

Oct. 23 - UAPB (Little Rock)

99.8%

0%

Nov. 6 - Mississippi State

71.4%

-0.6%

Nov. 13 - at LSU

49.2%

-3.5%

Nov. 20 - at Alabama

11.3%

+2.7%

Nov. 26 - Missouri

82.4%

+6.0%
Record Projections
Record Likelihood Change since last week

12-0

0.026%

+0.009%

11-1

0.55%

+0.15%

10-2

4.24%

+0.78%

9-3

15.36%

+1.89%

8-4

29.03%

+1.70%

7-5

29.82%

-0.64

6-6

16.30%

-2.15%

5-7

4.27%

-1.39%

4-8

0.41%

-0.32%

3-9

0.00080%

-0.019%
