Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle

After weeks of scrimmaging against themselves in fall ball capped off with a three-game exhibition series against Oklahoma State over the weekend, the Diamond Hogs still have a position battle brewing at first base.

Arkansas' three main contenders for playing time at the corner infield position — returning redshirt sophomore Reese Robinett, Rhode Island junior transfer Michael Anderson and BYU sophomore transfer Kuhio Aloy — have all showcased different skill sets throughout the fall.

A big-bodied slugger from the northeast, Anderson led Rhode Island in RBI last season (41) and set the NCAA Division I single-game record with 12 RBI against Stonehill on March 20. In two seasons with the Rams, Anderson totaled 23 home runs and a .289 batting average.

According to stats collected by media during the fall, Anderson finished 6-of-32 at the plate (.188) with three long balls, nine RBI and 13 strikeouts. Between him and Aloy, according to head coach Dave Van Horn, Anderson is the better defender.

"Aloy, he's still learning the position," Van Horn said Thursday. "He may end up being an outfielder down the road. Last year, BYU, he just DHed, he didn't really do anything and they signed him as a pitcher, if that tells you anything. So they didn't have him hit in the fall and so he had a lot of time off from swinging the bat, trying to become a pitcher. He had a couple of really good weeks there."