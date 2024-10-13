Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle

in other news
Tipoff times, TV info released for Arkansas basketball schedule
Arkansas released tipoff times and broadcast info for the 2024-2025 basketball season on Thursday.
VIDEO: Van Horn previews exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State
Video of Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's preview press conference ahead of exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State.
Arkansas pitcher to miss 2025 season with torn UCL
Arkansas pitcher Cooper Dossett underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.
Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
Arkansas has a good bit of players near the top of the SEC in a few statistical categories.
Slobbering Hog to make return after NIL goal reached
Arkansas' famous basketball logo will return to midcourt at Bud Walton Arena.
After weeks of scrimmaging against themselves in fall ball capped off with a three-game exhibition series against Oklahoma State over the weekend, the Diamond Hogs still have a position battle brewing at first base.
Arkansas' three main contenders for playing time at the corner infield position — returning redshirt sophomore Reese Robinett, Rhode Island junior transfer Michael Anderson and BYU sophomore transfer Kuhio Aloy — have all showcased different skill sets throughout the fall.
A big-bodied slugger from the northeast, Anderson led Rhode Island in RBI last season (41) and set the NCAA Division I single-game record with 12 RBI against Stonehill on March 20. In two seasons with the Rams, Anderson totaled 23 home runs and a .289 batting average.
According to stats collected by media during the fall, Anderson finished 6-of-32 at the plate (.188) with three long balls, nine RBI and 13 strikeouts. Between him and Aloy, according to head coach Dave Van Horn, Anderson is the better defender.
"Aloy, he's still learning the position," Van Horn said Thursday. "He may end up being an outfielder down the road. Last year, BYU, he just DHed, he didn't really do anything and they signed him as a pitcher, if that tells you anything. So they didn't have him hit in the fall and so he had a lot of time off from swinging the bat, trying to become a pitcher. He had a couple of really good weeks there."
At BYU, Aloy slashed .269/.329/.447 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and a team-leading 37 RBI. He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, but had a 60-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Sporting some of the best exit velocities on the team, according to Van Horn, Aloy has still struggled with swinging and missing (13 Ks this fall), but his four home runs and 11 RBIs give him an edge from the plate.
"Last week, it didn't go great for (Kuhio), but he's definitely a threat at the plate and he doesn't get cheated, pretty good eye," Van Horn said. "He's had some really good days and you'll see him this weekend, probably DH a little bit."
Finally, Robinett is the lone lefty of the trio and he impressed as a member of the Marth's Vineyard Sharks NECL Summer League team, as he hit for a .331 batting average with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 32 RBI.
Those offensive numbers have dropped off a bit with the Razorbacks this fall (9-for-37 at the plate, .243), but his experience within the Arkansas program and natural defensive ability make him a promising candidate for the upcoming season. Robinett even played third base in the Diamond Hogs' final exhibition match against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
"Robinett is the best defender, didn’t really have the great fall with the bat," Van Horn said Saturday. "Played outstanding defense, so we’ll get it figured out."
It should be mentioned that while Anderson, Aloy and Robinett are the three most likely options at first base, others could be in the mix as well. Junior college transfer Trenton Rowan played at the position in exhibition No. 3 against the Cowboys, and senior Kendall Diggs may be a possibility once he returns from injury.
Arkansas' 2024-25 baseball season will begin Feb. 14 with a four-game series against Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium. Be sure to tune in to HawgBeat for updates on all the offseason action.
